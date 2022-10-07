Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) reported revenue of $171.5-million for its third quarter ended Aug. 31, an increase from $150.8-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $162.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $22.4-million or 92 cents per share compared to net income of $24.3 million or 99 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

In its near-term outlook, the company said its restaurants are still facing “significant supply chain challenges, which come from inflation and from disruptions and shortages in the supply of certain products.”

It said the challenges also include rising interest rates and increased construction costs. “While some aspects of the business seem to be finding some form of normality, there remains some uncertainty as to what the new baseline is going to be once this period of high volatility fades away,” it stated.

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T; ACB-Q) announced that it has repurchased about $31.3 million of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $29.8-million in cash.

The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a 5.45-per-cent discount to par value, was to reduce the company’s debt and annual cash interest costs, it stated.

**

More to come