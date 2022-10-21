Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced plans to reduce its lumber production output in the fourth quarter by approximately 200 million board feet, or 17 per cent of quarterly capacity. The company said “current economic conditions and market uncertainty have led to reduced lumber demand.”

Interfor also said the temporary reduction in output is expected to be spread across each of its operating regions, “primarily timed around U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods, and used to accelerate ongoing capital and maintenance projects.”

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TBRD-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $44.1-million up from $26.1-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $33-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss for the period ended June 30 was $1.8-million or 3.7 cents per share versus a loss of $897,000 or 1.8 cents a year ago.