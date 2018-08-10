Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported revenue of $880.6-million in the second quarter, down 1.6 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2017 and below expectations of $952.7-million. Same-store revenue declined by 5.1 per cent, the company said. “The General Motors stores divested in January accounted for a $100-million decline in revenue, all of which was included in same-store revenues in 2017,” the company stated.

Its net loss was $41.3-million or $1.51 per share versus a profit of $15.5-million or 91 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 55 cents versus expectations of 61 cents and compared to 57 cents last year.

The company, which is undergoing a strategic review, also announced several management changes, including the immediate departure of its CEO and CFO. CEO Steven Landry stepped down Thursday and has been appointed as an advisor to AutoCanada, "focused on OEM relationships and dealership acquisitions," the company stated. CFO Christopher Burrows resigned effective today (Friday) "and will remain as an advisor for three months to effect an orderly transition."

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T), formerly Cara Operations, reported system sales grew to $874.2-million for the 13 weeks ended July 1 as compared to $660.8-million for the 12 weeks ended June 25, 2017. Same-restaurant sales growth was an increase of 1.9 per cent year-over-year.

Total gross revenue was $312.3-million, which beat expectations $278.5-million and compared to $194.4-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $19.5-million or 30 cents per share compared to $17.4-milion or 28 cents a year ago. Adjusted

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $382.7-million up from $325.9-million in the second quarter of 2017 and ahead of expectations of $356.8-million. Net earnings $12.2-million or 62 cents, which beat expectations of 55 cents and compared $7.7-million or 40 cents.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) reported net income of $37.5-million or $2.19 per share in the second quarter compared to $38.9-million or $2.28 a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings to be $2.21 in the latest quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) reported revenue of US$89.9 million in the second quarter up from US$69.5-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of US$86.2-million. Net income for the second quarter was US$8.9-million or 11 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$5.5-million or 9 cents a year ago.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-Q; WPRT-T) reported revenue of US$80.5-million in the second quarter as compared with US$58.6-million a year ago. Its net loss from continuing operations was US$5.7-million or 4 cents per share versus US$13.4-million or 12 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$64.2-million and a loss of 5 cents.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $193.8-million up from $154.9-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $175.1-million. Net income was $3.7-million or 8 cents versus a loss of $13.1-million or 26 cents a year earlier.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported revenue of $279.5-million in the second quarter up from $273.8-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $276.8-million a year earlier. Earnings were $6-million or 7 cents per share down from $9.9-million or 11 cents a year ago.

Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) says its system-wide sales grew to US$46.3-million in the second quarter, an increase of 34 per cent compared to the same time last year. Same-store sales growth was 0.9 per cent. Net income was US$300,000 compared to a loss of US$400,000 a year ago. Revenue was US$5.7-million in line with expectations and up from US$4.4-million a year ago.