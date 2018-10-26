Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) beat expectations as its net profit surged to $42 million and its order backlog reached a record high. The Toronto-based construction firm says it earned 60 cents per share for the period ended Sept. 30, up from 37 cents per share or $24.6 million a year earlier.

Revenues grew 34 per cent to $1.02 billion, up from $759.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. Aecon was expected to earn 48 cents per share on $849 million in revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon.



Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T; NSU-N) reported third-quarter revenue of US$71.6-million compared to US$71-milliion a year ago.

The net loss attributable to shareholders was US$18.7-million or 6 cents per share versus a loss of US$11.6-million or 4 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenues to come in at US$86.5-million and a loss of 2 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.4-million compared to $862,000 in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.7-million in the latest quarter.

Revenue per gram increased to $9.26 per gram equivalent from $9.24 in the prior quarter, and $9.00 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Hexo's net loss was $10.5-million or 5 cents per share versus a profit of $935,000 or a loss of a penny per share.

Aleafia Health Inc. (ALEF-X) said it has extended the exclusivity period for the proposed adult-use retail and brands joint-venture with the Serruya Family by a further two weeks.

"The JV marks the first phase of a multi-phase strategy that will see Aleafia enter the adult-use cannabis industry and related retail operations in Canada and globally," the company stated. "This will create the foundation for the adult-use business pillar, joining Aleafia’s existing business pillars - cannabis cultivation, medical clinics and R&D."

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-X) announced that, subject to proposed legislation in Ontario, the company intends to launch recreational cannabis dispensaries through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannmart Inc. and through its partnership with 2624078 Ontario.

"Cannmart is the first sales license which has been issued to a non-cultivator of cannabis in the Canadian market," the company stated. "This allows Cannmart to offer a variety of cannabis products sourced from multiple license producers in a single platform. While the Company is focused on creating an online marketplace for medical cannabis, it has at the same time recognized the value of Cannmart and Infinite Labz locations and intends on launching physical dispensaries catered towards the recreational market."

