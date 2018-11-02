Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sleep Country Canada Inc. (ZZZ-T) says its third-quarter revenue increased 4.4 per cent to $183.9-million from $176.2-million a year ago. Same-store sales increased 0.2 per cent year-over-year.

Net Income increased 3.9 per cent to $23.7-million from $22.8-million a year ago. Earnings per share (EPS) rose 4.9 per cent to 64 cents from 61 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS increased 6.3 per cent to 67 cents from 63 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts were expecting revenue of $194.7-million and adjusted EPS of 66 cents.

**

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) said it has settled the main class action civil lawsuit related to “alleged anti-competitive conduct” of General Chemical entities acquired by Chemtrade in 2014.

"The settlement remains subject to interim and final approval by the court and consists of a payment of US$51-million plus assignment of the proceeds, net of defence costs, of the outcome of Chemtrade's dispute with the vendor of General Chemical," the company stated.

It also said a number of related civil proceedings based on the same conduct remain outstanding, which will result in Chemtrade taking a reserve of $35-million in its third quarter financial statements to be released on Nov. 8,

**

ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $49.7-million, which was below $52.4-million for the same quarter prior year, “primarily due to unforeseen customer delays in tank shipments in most regions of the U.S.” the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Net income of $5.2-million or 17 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $5.4-million or 17 cents a year ago.

**

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) reported revenue of $113.6-million in the third quarter, up 32 per cent from $86-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $116.5-million. Profit came in at $9-million or 8 cents versus a loss of $12-million or 11 cents a year ago.

Adjusted funds flow was $27.1-million or 23 cents up compared to $23.5-million or 21 cents per share last year.

**

MORE TO COME