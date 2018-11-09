Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) reported revenue from continuing operations of $418.2-million in the third quarter, which was $17.7-million higher than the third quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $422.6-million in the latest quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $9.2-million, compared with $22.4-million in the same period in 2017.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) reported revenue was up 18 per cent to US$39.6-million in the third quarter compared to last year. Profit declined to US$5.2 million from US$6-million. Its profit under the new IFRS system, adopted in January, was US$2.7-million for the quarter and revenue was US$36.6-million. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$39.5-million and profit of US$3.7-million.

The company also adjusted its revenue guidance slightly "to reflect the delays in closing certain new business, while reaffirming our strong EBITDA guidance. Next quarter, we expect to provide guidance for 2019 that reflects accelerating revenue growth," said Richard Monkman, the company's chief financial officer.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a profit of US$7.3-million or 3 cents per share in the third quarter, versus a loss of US$16-million or 13 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents per share.

During the third quarter of 2018, the company said it recorded a derivative gain from the fair value revaluation of its long-term debt of US$17.9-million compared to a derivative loss of US$8.3-million recognized in the third quarter of 2017.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) reported revenue of US$45.7-million down from US$77.9-million a year ago. Net income was US$5.1-million or a penny per share versus a profit of US$32.9-million or 9 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $52.8-million and earnings of 4 cents per share.

"Revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share performance were as expected and reflect the overall timing of the company's sales tenders and its transition to a blended sales tender process in September 2018," the company stated.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) reported net income of $47.8-million in the third quarter, up from $37.9-million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $2.80, up 27 per cent from $2.21 in the same period of 2017. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at $2.55 per share and net income of $42.3-million.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) said its third-quarter consolidated revenue increased 22 per cent to $308-million versus a year ago. Adjusted net earnings grew by 15 per cent to $29.6-million, while adjusted net earnings per share increased 12 per cent to 94 cents. Analysts were expected adjusted EPS of 87 cents and revenue of $297.9-million.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported revenue was $866.9-million in the third quarter, up 3.9 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2017. Same-store revenue declined by 3 per cent. Analysts were expecting revenue of $843.9-million. Its net loss attributable to shareholders was $16.5-million or 60 cents per share versus a profit of $12-million or 44 cents a year ago. Its adjusted net loss was $600,000 or 2 cents versus net income of $12.1-million or 50 cents a year ago.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) reported third-quarter sales of $168.8-million up from $164-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $167.6-million. Its net loss was $4-million or 11 cents versus a profit of $1-million or 4 cents a year ago.

“During the third quarter, Alcanna continued investing significantly in assets, people and pricing strategy to position ourselves to achieve our growth opportunities in both our liquor and cannabis businesses,” said CEO James Burns. “While these investments are, we believe, temporarily impacting our operating profits as we have been intentionally lowering gross margin to regain lost market share in our core business we are beginning to see the benefits with a positive same-store sales increase this quarter in Canada for the first time in 5 quarters.”

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $294-million compared to $279.6-million a year earlier. Net income increased to $54.7-million compared to $23.3-million for the same quarter last year.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) recorded a net profit of US$4.4 million or 3 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to a net profit of $6.2-million or 4 cents per share for the same quarter last year.