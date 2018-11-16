 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) says one of its subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Autochoice Parts & Paints Ltd., which operates its business from 18 locations in Atlantic Canada. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

"With this transaction, we add a solid team and a stable business organization carrying diverse product categories including automotive parts, paint and body supplies to the Uni‑Select family. These Atlantic stores are a very nice addition to our growing corporate store network in Canada and they complement our strong network of independent jobber customers," stated Brent Windom, president of the Canadian Automotive Group.

**

AgJunction Inc. (AJX-T) said it has sold its SATLOC aerial guidance and flow control business to Texas Transland, LLC. “The transaction ... allows AgJunction to further focus on its mission to expand the market for autosteering,” the company stated. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

"As the world's leading autosteering company, this transaction will enhance our focus on our mission to expand autosteering to all farmers by simplifying our product portfolio," said Dave Vaughn, CEO of AgJunction.

**

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) reported a net loss of $6.4-million in the third quarter versus a net loss of $15.4-million. Revenue increased to $25.7-million compared to $18.5-million a year ago and was above expectations of $24.7-million.

**

