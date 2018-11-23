Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced the departure of its president and chief strategy officer Nathaniel Felsher. In a brief statement issued after markets closed on Thursday, the company said it “wishes to acknowledge Mr. Felsher’s contributions during this pivotal period and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) said it has waived its conditions under a definitive agreement to purchase two urban multi-residential rental buildings in Calgary for a total of $63.8-million. The REIT also said it has agreed to advance to Minto Properties Inc. up to $30-million in financing for the redevelopment of a commercial property at Fifth Avenue and Bank Street in Ottawa to a mixed-use multi-residential and retail property.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) reported fourth quarter grew 185 per cent to $21.4-million compared to $7.5-million for the same period last year. Its adjusted net loss for the quarter ended Aug. 31 was $3-million or 6 cents per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.3-million or 5 cents last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents and revenue of $20.8-million in the latest quarter.

