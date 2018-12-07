Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T) is cutting its dividend citing “volatility in Canadian oil price differentials, coupled with the recent decline in world oil prices.” Cardinal said it will temporarily reduce its monthly dividend to a penny or 12 cents annually, starting in December. That’s down from a monthly dividend of 3.5 cents in November, according to its website.

"During the fourth quarter, Canadian oil producers have received embarrassingly low prices due to lack of pipeline egress," the company stated. "Industry is looking to truck and rail solutions to move oil to market instead of transporting it through the safest most cost-effective way in pipelines. Our lack of provincial and federal government leadership and failure to act in getting new export pipelines built is costing not only Alberta, but all Canadians significant revenue and future investment in our country. This week's Alberta government announcement is a much needed short-term solution but will not solve the long-term takeaway capacity issue facing our industry."

Story continues below advertisement

It added that, "although we don't think that the current pricing differentials between Canadian barrels and U.S. barrels will be permanent, we are obligated to our shareholders to protect our business and our balance sheet until Canadian prices improve."

**

Reitmans Canada Ltd. (RET.A-T) reported sales for the 13 weeks ended Nov. 3, its third quarter for fiscal 2019, were $239.7-million as compared to $242.4-million for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28, 2017, which included a reduction of 28 stores.

"The company continues to execute against a plan adapting to the new retail environment by reducing its store presence in select markets while enhancing its e-commerce capabilities," it stated in a release. "Sales were negatively impacted by approximately $1-million due to the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ending one week later than the third quarter of fiscal 2018."

Same-store sales, including e-commerce sales, increased 0.2 per cent.

Net earnings for the third quarter were $8.9-million or 14 cents per share as compared with a net loss of $16.8-million or 27 cents for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. "The improvement in net earnings of $25.7-million is attributable to improved results from operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and a goodwill impairment charge that had been recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2018," the company stated.

Excluding the $26.3-million impairment of goodwill charge, net earnings for the third quarter were $9.5-million as compared to $8.9-million in net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) says it has increased its ownership stake in CanapaR Corp., the Canadian parent corporation of CanapaR SrL, an Italy-based organic hemp production and processing platform.

The investment increases the company’s ownership position to 49.9 per cent and "builds upon Canopy Rivers’ international expansion strategy and positions the company to capitalize on the expected growth in demand for cannabis and CBD derivative products in the rapidly growing European cannabis market," it stated.

The company said it has committed, through its wholly owned subsidiary, $17.4-million to be invested in CanapaR Canada in two tranches as part of a planned $25-million non-brokered private placement.

**

MORE TO COME