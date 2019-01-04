Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

An entity controlled by Richard A. Baker, called Rupert of the Rhine LLC, has agreed to buy nearly 18 million shares of Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board at a price of $9.45 per share. The stock closed at $7.35 on the TSX on Thursday.

The price represents 115 per cent of the "market price" determined in accordance with Section 1.11 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, according to a release issued late Thursday.

"I am very pleased to increase my significant ownership in HBC and further demonstrate my commitment to the company," said Richard Baker, executive chairman of HBC. "Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has been a valued partner since 2013 and I thank them for their support through their investment period."

The purchased shares represent approximately 9.76 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, according to the release.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) announced the signing of two 25-year power purchase agreements that provide a fixed price with the Hawai’i Electric Light Company and the Maui Electric Company for the electricity to be produced at the Hale Kuawehi and Paeahu solar and battery energy storage projects. Both projects have a proposed commercial operation date of 2022, the company stated. It said the agreements are subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Hawai’i.

“With these two important and unique projects in Hawai’i, we are excited to enter the growing and promising battery energy storage market, in which we intend to become a key player,” said Michel Letellier, CEO of Innergex. “The technological advancements in battery storage are changing the way utilities service their customers and we intend to become a solid partner with them in managing their power needs.”

