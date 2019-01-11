Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T; PVG-N) issued a short release late Thursday saying it has retained independent legal counsel “to initiate an investigation of unusual trading activity in its shares.” The stock dropped 11 per cent on the TSX on Wednesday and another nearly 7 per cent on Thursday to close at $9.63.

Velan Inc. (VLN-T) announced measures it said are aimed at improving its operational efficiency and optimizing its manufacturing footprint in North America.

Velan said it will consolidate its valve manufacturing facilities in Quebec from three plants into two by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. "The current production will be integrated into the company's other valve facilities in Quebec and India, which will be focused on the production of specific valve lines to improve delivery and supply chain efficiency," the company stated, adding that it's objective is to minimize the impact of the layoffs taking into account attrition and retirements.

“To better confront the competitive trends in the industry and after an in-depth strategic diagnosis, Velan is undertaking several transformative initiatives to return to profitability and growth," stated CEO Yves Leduc. "We are on the right track this year, allowing us to take a measured approach to this consolidation while benefiting from the reduction of costs it will afford.”

The company also reported third-quarter sales of US$92.3-million up from US87.7-million a year ago and a net loss of US$200,000 or a penny per share versus a profit of US$300,000 or 2 cents a year ago.

