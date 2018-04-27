Friday’s small cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The chief executive officer of Aimia Inc. (AIM-T), Aeroplan’s parent company, is stepping down, an unexpected announcement that adds to the considerable upheaval at the loyalty rewards provider.

Late Thursday, Aimia announced that CEO David Johnston and the company’s board of directors “have mutually agreed on his departure.” A successor has not been named, and Mr. Johnston is staying in his role until someone new is appointed.

Separately, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $406-million compared to $402.4-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $412-million.

Net earnings came in at $21.4-million versus $9.6-million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations came in at 25 cents, above the expectation of 20 cents and compared to 13 cents a year earlier.

-Tim Kiladze and Brenda Bouw

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) reported revenues of $201.4-million in the first quarter compared to $163.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $197.3-million in the latest quarter.

Net earnings were $9.9-million or 6 cents per share compared to $6-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

The company also updated its assessment of a revised mine plan with revised guidance for 2018.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T) reported revenue of US$106.7-million in the first quarter versus US$71.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $101.3-million in the latest quarter.

Its net loss attributable to shareholders was US$4.5-million or a penny per share versus a loss of US$11.6-million or 4 cents a year earlier.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T; EGO-N) reported revenue of $131.9-million in the first quarter compared to $111.9-million for the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to be $119.4-million in the latest quarter.

Net profit came in at $8.7-million or a penny per share compared with a profit of $6.8-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-X) reported a net loss of $1.2-million or a penny per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $629,788 or 2 cents a year earlier, according to documents it made available on Sedar.

