Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported consolidated revenue of $206-million in the first quarter, up from $204.9-million a year ago. Net income was $13.4-million, or 12 cents per share, down from net income of $20.2-million or 18 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $191.1-million and earnings of 15 cents.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) announced it is temporarily curtailing operations at its Fort St. James, B.C. sawmill for three weeks starting Feb. 4, “due primarily to continued high log costs and lumber market conditions.”

Conifex said the temporary curtailment, together with a previously announced curtailment that started in January, will result in an estimated 28-per-cent reduction in its B.C. lumber production for the first six months of the year.

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) said it closed a private placement of approximately 2.2 million equity units to Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. at a price of $3 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $6.6-million.

Each unit included one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable at a price of $3.21 per share for a period of three years from the closing of the private placement.

The net proceeds will be used to fund research and development activities.

Wayland Group (WAYL-CN) issued a release late Thursday, on behalf of OTC Markets “regarding recent market activity in its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace.” The statement is related to “certain continued promotional activities” beginning on Jan. 29, including some related to “certain promotional literature encouraging investors to purchase the company’s common shares and making certain statements regarding the potential returns on such investment, including certain promotional newsletter emails.”

The company said it was unaware of the promotional activity "and remains unaware of the full nature of the promotional activity and the extent of the dissemination."

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) announced that pilots of its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP have ratified the amendments to their collective agreement which was tentatively agreed on Jan. 14. “We are very pleased to have finalized an amended collective agreement with our pilots,” said Colin Copp, president, Jazz Aviation.

