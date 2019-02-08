Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported a net loss of $13.2-million or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $36.2-million or 52 cents per share a year ago. Its adjusted net loss in the quarter was $19.8-million or 29 cents per share, compared to an adjusted profit of $45.1-million or 64 cents a year earlier.
Total sales came in at $468.5-million down from $532.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $466.50 and an adjusted loss of 20 cents.
**
Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) said its president and CEO Ken Bloch Soerensen has resigned “to spend more time with his family in Europe.” Gregg Ruhl, the current chief operating officer, has been named the replacement and will “assume that role immediately,” the company said in a release late Thursday.
**
ICC International Cannabis Corp. (WRLD-CN) announced it has received inquiries from the British Columbia Securities Commission related to its agreement involving Green Gene Research Inc. announced in November. “The company is cooperating fully with the BCSC, and does not expect that the inquiries will interfere with the company’s day-to-day activities,” it stated. “The company is reviewing the agreement, and is working with legal counsel to determine its next steps.”
