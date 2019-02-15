Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

People Corp. (PEO-X) announced late Thursday the acquisition of Winnipeg-based Life Benefit Solutions Inc., an employee group benefits and retirement solutions consulting firm. The terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“Life Inc. is an outstanding business that has established a leading position in the large, growing and important First Nation market segment,” stated People Corp. CEO Laurie Goldberg. “For People Corporation, this partnership establishes a meaningful entry point into this market from which to continue to build."

Story continues below advertisement

**

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) says it plans to raise $75-million in a bought-deal financing. The public offering is for 4,390,000 trust units for $17.10 each. Killam said it intends to use the net proceeds to fully repay its credit facility with a current outstanding balance of approximately $53.4-million as well as to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes.

**

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) announced a $125-million bought-deal financing. The public offering is for 11,740,000 trust units at a price of $10.65 each.

The REIT said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and partly satisfy certain funding milestones related to a property transaction.

"The REIT expects that the immediate repayment of debt will better position NorthWest to execute the previously announced $1.2-billion acquisition of an 11 property Australian hospital portfolio from Healthscope Limited and its affiliates ... while prudently managing its consolidated leverage," it stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

North American Palladium Ltd. (PDL-T) reported net income for the fourth quarter was $77.5-million or $1.33 per share compared to $14.3-million or 25 cents for the same period in 2017. Revenue for the quarter increased to $122.5-million compared to $87.1-million for the same period in 2017.

**

Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) reported net income of $81.2-million or 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $159.1-million or 62 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow came in at $61.1-million or 23 cents versus $86.1-million or 33 cents a year earlier. Production revenues of $124.3-million were below revenues of $147.2-million and slightly below expectations of $126.8-million in the latest quarter.