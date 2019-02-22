Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PL-T) said its fourth-quarter revenue increased 42 per cent to $103.7-million, compared to $73-million a year earlier, which was ahead of expectations of $98-million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13.8-million compared to $12.8-million a year earlier.

Net profit was $7.5-million compared to $100,000 a year ago. "The variance was primarily attributable to a $7.7-million decrease in finance costs, partially offset by a $1.5-million increase in income tax expense," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $1-billion down from $1.2-billion a year earlier. Its net loss was $52.4-million or 42 cents versus a profit of $131.8-million or $1.02 a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $983.3-million and a loss of 17 cents.

**

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $289.7-million, up from $257.8-million a year ago. Net income was $14.2-million or 21 cents versus a profit of $45.2-million or 69 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR-X) announced a “best efforts” private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $30-million. The offering will consist of a combination of 1,873,000 common shares of the company issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $2.67 each and 12,821,000 common shares on a non-flow-through basis.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) reported same-store total rental revenue $109.2-million compared to $104.6-million. Total rental revenue was $110.4-million versus $106.3-million a year earlier.

Profit for the period was $34.1-million versus a loss of $67.8-million while funds from operations came in at $27.4-million or 54 cents per unit compared to $26.7-million or 53 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO per share to come in at 58 cents.

**

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $92.8-milion down from $101.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $100.8-million. Its net loss was $218.2-million or $1.38 per share. versus a loss of $20.7-million or 15 cents a year earlier.

The company recorded an impairment adjustment for Olympias of $330.2-million in the fourth quarter. "The company believes this is reflective of the continued jurisdictional risk with obtaining permits in Greece, and the recent softening of the global concentrate market."

**

Story continues below advertisement

Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) said its system-wide sales grew to $40.6-million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 9 per cent over the same period last year. Same-store sales fell 6.1 per cent, compared to same-store sales growth of 6.4 per cent for the same period a year earlier.

Total revenue was $5.7-million, which was in line with expectation and compared to $4.8-million a year ago. Its net loss was $483,000 compared to $620,000 a year ago.

**

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG-T) reported net revenue of $44.3-million in the fourth quarter, up from $39.1-million a year ago. Its net loss attributable to shareholders was $70.4-million or $2.63 per share versus a profit of $44.4-million or $1.51 a year earlier.