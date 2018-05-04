Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) says same-store revenue was up 4.6 per cent to $562.1-million in the first quarter compared to a year earlier. Total revenue of $620.5-million was down 2.9 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2017. Net earnings attributable to AutoCanada shareholders came in at $4.8-million or 18 cents per share versus $3.7-million or 13 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $653.4-million and earnings of 26 cents per share.

Enerflex Ltd (EFX-T) reported revenue of $385.8-million in the first quarter up from $354.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $374.7-million. Net earnings were $10.9-million or 12 cents per share versus $25.5-million or 28 cents a year earlier.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) reported record adjusted funds flow from operations and record production volumes in the first quarter and lowered its production guidance for 2018. It said adjusted FFO was $46.4-million or 29 cents per share in the first quarter compared to adjusted FFO of $24.8-million or 25 cents a year ago.

In its outlook, the company cited a “commitment to deliver a 2018 capital program that approximates internally generated cash flow and the ongoing weakness of natural gas prices in western Canada,” as it lowered its capital expenditures to between $145 and $165 million from previous 2018 expected capital spending of $185 million. As a result, it anticipates annual average daily production guidance for 2018 of between 348 MMcfe/d (58,000 boe/d) and 360 MMcfe/d (60,000 boe/d) from 366 Mcfe/d (61,000 boe/d) to 378 MMcfe/d (63,000 boe/d).

Atlantic Power Corp. (ATP-T; AT-N) reported net income attributable to the company of US$15.9-million in the first quarter versus a loss of US$2.7-million in the year-ago period, as discussed above. Project revenue came in at US$80-million down from US$98.4-million a year ago. Project income increased $3-million to $28.3-million.

Information Services Corp. (ISV-T) reported revenue of $26.9-million in the first quarter compared to $21.5-million a year earlier. Net income of $2.6-million or 15 cents per share compared to $2.4-million or 14 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to be $29.3-million and earnings of 21 cents.

Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) reported a loss of $2-million or a penny per share in the first quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to a profit of $88.4-million or 35 cents a year ago. Adjusted net income was $1.2-million versus $9.9-million a year earlier. Production revenues came in at $138.4-million down from $143.2-million in the year-ago period. Adjusted funds flow from operations was $69.1-million of 27 cents per share versus $70.9-million or 28 cents last year.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T; BTE-N) reported sales of $286.1-million in the first quarter compared to $260.5-milion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $269.1-million Its net loss was $62.7-million or 27 cents per share versus income of $11.1-million or 5 cents a year earlier. Adjusted funds flow of $84-million or 36 cents per share compared to $81-million or 35 cents a year ago.

ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T) reported revenue of $31.9 million in the first quarter, up from $31.7-million a year ago. Net income of $500,000 or 2 per share compared to $900,000 or 3 cents last year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) says first-quarter consolidated revenues increased 14 per cent to $124.7-million. Its loss was $2.3-million or 6 cents compared to a profit of $600,000 or a penny per share during the same period in 2017. Adjusted EPS was 23 cents in the first quarter, compared to 22 cents in the first quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $123.2-million and adjusted earnings of 23 cents.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH-T) reported net income attributable to shareholders on continued operations of $5.8-million or 48 cents per diluted share in the first quarter. That compared to $7.6-million or 62 cents a year earlier.