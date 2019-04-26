Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T; ACB-N) announced it has made a $10-million “strategic investment” in EnWave Corp. (ENW-X).
The companies also announced a “royalty-bearing commercial license agreement” providing Aurora with the exclusive rights to EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum drying technology for the production of cannabis materials in the European Union, excluding Portugal. Aurora has also secured exclusive license options for both Australia and South America, excluding Peru, the companies stated. Aurora also signed a non-exclusive sub-license to use REV technology in Canada.
Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $650-million, up from $543.3-million for the same quarter last year and ahead of expectations of $522.7-million.
Its loss came in at $9.8-million or 16 cents per share versus a loss of $19.2-million or 32 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 31 cents in the latest quarter.
Aphria Inc. (APHA-T; APHA-N) announced late Thursday that the previously announced takeover bid by Green Growth Brands Inc. “has failed to meet the statutory minimum tender condition and has now expired and is terminated.”
"We are pleased to have this resolved in a favourable manner," stated Aphria chairman Irwin Simon in the release.
BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported revenues of $174-million for the three months ended Jan. 31, down from $245-million for the four-month period ended Jan. 31, 2018. The company changed its financial year-end date from December 31 to January 31, effective with the 2018 financial year-end.
Net earnings for the three month period ended Jan. 31, came in at $11,.8-million compared to net earnings of $17.7-million recorded for the four-month period ended Jan. 31, 2018.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced plans to “temporarily reduce production” across its B.C. operations in May, citing “a combination of weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.”
Interfor said the curtailment is expected to reduce production in the region by approximately 20 million board feet next month, "and will be taken by way of reduced operating days at each of the three B.C. Interior mills."
Interfor said it has three sawmills in the B.C. Interior, with total annual capacity of approximately 750 million board feet.
Noranda Income Fund (NIF.UN-T) announced a loss of $23.1-million in the first quarter, compared to earnings of $16.6-million a year earlier. “The loss is a reflection of lower production volumes, zinc prices and commercial terms when compared to the first quarter of 2018, along with the negative impact of the derivative financial instrument loss,” the company stated.
Net revenues were $186.9-million down from $230-million a year earlier.
