Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported that its first-quarter revenues decreased to US$80-million from US$131.9-million in the first quarter of 2018 “as a result of lower sales volumes, and to a lesser extent, a lower average realized gold price of US$1,265 per ounce compared to US$1,333 per ounce in the first quarter of 2018.” The company reported an adjusted net loss of US$17.9-million or 11 cents per share in the quarter, compared to adjusted net earnings of $14-million or 9 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$112.3-million and a loss of 4 cents per share.
Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) reported revenue of $485-million in the first quarter, an increase from $385.8-million a year earlier and below expectations of $500.5-million. Net income was $17-million or 19 cents per share versus net income of $10.9-million or 12 cents a year earlier.
Atlantic Power Corp. (ATP-T) reported first-quarter net income of $8.9-million versus $15.9-million a year ago. Project revenue came in at $73-million down from $80-million a year ago, the company stated.
Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-N; PVG-T) announced that executive chairman and founding shareholder Robert Quartermain will be retiring from the company on Dec. 31, 2019. “Pretivm’s board of directors has undertaken a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition and will elect a new chair prior to year-end,” the company stated. “It has also initiated a search process to identify a new director.”
The company also reported revenue of $103.1-million in the first quarter compared to revenue of $89.4-million in the first quarter of 2018. Net earnings were $4.2-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net loss of $8.1-million or 4 cents in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings were $16.5-million compared to $5.8-million in the first quarter of 2018.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) recorded a net loss of $15.3-million or 23 cents per share in the first quarter compared to a profit of $32.7-million or 47 cents per share a year ago. Sales came in $451.2-million versus $527.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $479.9-million and a loss of 14 cents in the latest quarter.
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $189.2-million in the quarter ended March 30, which was relatively consistent with the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6-million down from $22-million a year earlier.
