Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) beat expectations for its fourth quarter ended March 3.
The retailer announced after markets closed on Thursday that its revenue increased by 17.9 per cent to $259.1-million in the quarter versus $219.8-million for the same time last year. Comparable sales growth was 5.5 per cent, which the company said was “the 18th consecutive quarter of positive growth.”
Net income for the 14-week period ended March 3 increased by 17.7 per cent to $18.7-million from $15.9-million compared to the 13-week period ended February 25, 2018, the company stated. Adjusted net income increased by 11.5 per cent to $25.1-million, or 21 cents per diluted share, from $22.5-million, or 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter last year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $258-million and adjusted earnings of 20 cents in the latest quarter.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T) which owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, reported same-store sales decreased 1.5 in the first quarter ended March 31. It reported system sales from the 772 restaurants in the royalty pool decreased 1.1 per cent to $133.9-million from $135.3-million in the prior year comparable quarter, when there were 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Earnings per share decreased 2.8 per cent to 21.1 cents for the quarter when compared to the prior year comparable quarter.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $222-million up from $205.2-million a year earlier and below expectations of $228.2-million. Net income was $4.8-million or 10 cents per share versus net income of $3.3-million or 7 cents a year earlier. Analysts were looking for EPS to come in at 12 cents in the latest quarter.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) reported “same-door” revenue growth of 2.9 per cent in the first quarter. Revenue was $96.2-million up from $88-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $97-million. The REIT’s net and comprehensive loss was $13.2-million for the first quarter compared to net and comprehensive income of $23.1-million for the same period of 2018, “due to the fair value loss on Class B LP Units of $38.8-million, which was attributable to the trust unit price increasing from $24.48 to $29.02,” the REIT stated.
IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) reported net revenue totaled $93.7-million, in its first quarter, which it said was 3.2-per-cent higher than the same period in 2018, “supported by further strengthening of the U.S. operating segment which has trended positively over the past five quarters, as well as continued strong performance from the Canadian sector.”
Net income from operations increased 20.5 per cent to $4.7-million compared to $3.9-million in the comparable period in 2018 and resulted in earnings per share from operations of 13 cents compared to 10 cents in the same period in 2018, which was in line with expectations.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stingray Radio Inc., is buying two radio stations in Welland, Ont. — CIXL-FM and CKYY-FM — from Wellport Broadcasting Limited/RB Communications Ltd, subject to approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.
K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported first-quarter of $57.8-million, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the comparable period in 2018 and in line with expectations. Net earnings for the first quarter came in at $500,000 compared to $600,000 a year ago.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) reported first-quarter revenues increased by $9.4 million to $73.2-million, or 15 per cent over the same period last year. Its net loss from continuing operations was $3-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $12.6-million or 10 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.3-million versus a loss of $3.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenues of $65.4-million and a loss of 4 cents per share.
