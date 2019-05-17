Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Velan Inc. (VLN-T) reported sales for its fourth quarter ended Feb. 28 of US$105.3-million up from US$102.6-million a year earlier.
Net earnings of US$1.5-million for the quarter or 7 cents per share compared to a loss of US$8.2-million or 38 cents a year earlier.
The company also announced that two of its subsidiaries, Velan ABV Srl and Velan Sas, have secured contracts with a total value of US$63-million.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) announced after markets closed on Thursday a $75-million bought deal equity financing and a $53-million acquisition.
The trust announced it has agreed to sell 2.8 million trust units at a price of $26.80 each to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank. The trust units closed at $27.83 on Thursday.
Northview said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund the acquisition of a property in Guelph, Ont.., for the purchase price of $52.7-million and to repay a portion of its credit facilities.
