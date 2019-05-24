Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T; SVM-N) reported fourth-quarter sales of US$35-million, down 9 per cent compared to US$38.4-million in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to equity shareholders of US$12.1-million, or 7 cents US per share compared to US$12.2-million or 7 cents US per share in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of US$4.6-million, or 3 cents US per share, compared to US$7.5-million, or 4 cents US per share, in the prior-year quarter. The results were in line with expectations.
The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) announced approval of its application to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. “A trading date will be announced ... upon the company’s Form 40-F registration statement becoming effective with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission,” it stated.
