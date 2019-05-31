 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T) announced the acquisition of Montreal-based Chronogolf, a cloud-based software offering “that facilitates management for golf course operators around the world,” and an existing Lightspeed partner. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

Lightspeed also reported total revenue of $21.3-million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 36 per cent from the same quarter last year and ahead of expectations of $20.4-million. Its net loss of $96.1-million or $2.21 per share compared to a net loss of $11.7-million or 40 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of $104.9-million.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLNG-C) reported a first-quarter net loss of $16.4-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $587,000 or a penny per share for the same quarter last year. Net operating revenue was $4-million up from $29,000 a year earlier.

