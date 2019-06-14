 Skip to main content

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced it will be temporarily curtailing operations at its BCTMP mill in Taylor, B.C. from June 29 through August 5, “due to a combination of weaker market conditions and short-term fibre constraints resulting from industry-wide sawmill curtailments in the B.C. Interior.”

Story continues below advertisement

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T) announced that the Supreme Court of Canada has cleared the way for the company to undertake geotechnical work at its New Prosperity gold-copper project near Williams Lake, B.C.

The company said the Court "dismissed the Tsilhqot'in First Nation application to appeal an earlier judgment by the B.C. Supreme Court and by the British Columbia Court of Appeal and in doing so it has also confirmed the resilience of British Columbia's current mine permitting process."

Accel Entertainment, Inc., a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) and Clairvest Equity Partners V, announced a business combination with TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Clairvest, a large minority shareholder of Accel, stated it “has not consented to the TPG Pace transaction in accordance with Accel’s organizational documents and is working with its legal and other advisors to consider its options with respect to the announced transaction.”

