 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., (NFI-T), announced that NJ Transit issued a purchase order for year four of its six-year contract to manufacture and deliver 183 commuter coaches.

MCI will begin production of year four coaches starting in September of 2019. NJ Transit is the third largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit in the United States, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

**

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV-X) announced that its board has appointed Fraser Atkinson, the company’s chairman, as chief executive officer effective immediately, replacing Phillip Oldridge, who remains a director of the company. Mr. Atkinson has served as the chairman and a director of GreenPower since February 2011.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter