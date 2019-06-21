Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., (NFI-T), announced that NJ Transit issued a purchase order for year four of its six-year contract to manufacture and deliver 183 commuter coaches.
MCI will begin production of year four coaches starting in September of 2019. NJ Transit is the third largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit in the United States, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, the company stated.
**
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV-X) announced that its board has appointed Fraser Atkinson, the company’s chairman, as chief executive officer effective immediately, replacing Phillip Oldridge, who remains a director of the company. Mr. Atkinson has served as the chairman and a director of GreenPower since February 2011.