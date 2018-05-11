Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported its fourth-quarter revenue increased 12 per cent to $219.8 million from $196.4-million for the same quarter last year. Comparable sales growth was 6 per cent, following 12.3-per-cent growth in the fourth quarter last year. Net income increased to $15.9-million, compared to net income of $11.5-million a year earlier. Adjusted net income came in at $22.5-million or 19 cents per share compared to $18.3-million, or 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 18 cents and revenue of $218.7-million.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) increased its dividend and reported net income of $40.2-million or $2.34 per share in the first quarter, compared to net income of $43.4-million or $2.54 in the first quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.38 per share. The company said it “took various actions in the second quarter of 2017 to successfully manage through funding market disruptions. The cost of these actions reduced first quarter 2018 earnings by $0.27 per share and ROE [return on equity] by 1.6 percentage points.” It said mortgages under management were a record $23.8-billion, up 9 per cent from $21.7-billion on March 31.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per common share, payable July 5, 2018, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15. That’s up 17 per cent from dividends declared in May 2017 and a 4-per-cent increase over the dividend declared in February 2018. “This increase reflects the board of director’s belief that the bank’s capital position is more than sufficient to support future asset growth,” it stated.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) reported revenue of $125.8-million in the first quarter down from $133.6-million a year earlier. Net income was $50.7-million or 27 cents per unit compared to $77-million and 27 cents a year earlier. Funds from operations came in at 28 cents per unit, or 19 cents adjusted versus 36 cents and 27 cents adjusted for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $132.3-million and adjusted FFO of 26 cents.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) reported sales of $270.8-million in the first quarter up from $259.3-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $263.9-million “After taking into account the difference in foreign exchange rate used to translate our U.S. operations for reporting purposes, consolidated sales increased 8.5 per cent,” the company said. Profit was $8.2-million or 38 cents per share versus a profit of $7.9-million or 37 cents a year earlier.

“We achieved solid revenue growth in the first quarter with a combination of organic and acquisition-based growth more than offsetting the negative impacts of a stronger Canadian dollar,” said CEO Rob Brown. “While the U.S. trade case put downward pressure on our gross profit margin in the first quarter, the reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate offset the bottom-line impact and our profit improved.”

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported revenue of $205.2-million in the first quarter up from $84.5-million a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was $3.2-million or 7 cents per share versus a loss of $853,000 or 3 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $203.3-million and earnings of 11 cents in the latest quarter.

“Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 improved significantly compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to the increased size and scale of operations following the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Corp. in the second quarter of 2017, cost synergies and operating efficiencies arising from the integration of Savanna and improving international industry conditions,” the company said. It also said its first-quarter results were negatively impacted by $1.8-million of non-recoverable expenses incurred with the relocation of three drilling rigs to Texas and Colorado.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $145.4-million up from $134-million a year ago. Net income was $1-million or 1.8 cents per share down from $4.7-million or 9.9 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $146.9-million in the latest quarter.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T; PVG-N) reported a loss of US$8.1-million or 4 cents per share in the first quarter, versus a loss of US$$2.3-million or 2 cents a year earlier. “The increase in loss was mainly attributed to an increase in interest and finance expense and deferred income tax expense offset by earnings generated from operations and a decrease in corporate administrative costs,” the company said.

Adjusted earnings came in at US$5.8-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of US$6.1-million or 3 cents a year earlier. Revenue for the three months ended March 31 was US$89.4-million compared to nil in the comparable period, when the company didn’t have mine operations.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) says first-quarter revenue came in at $300.3-million, “the highest revenue quarter in the company’s history” and up from $252.4-million a year earlier. Net income was $13.3-million or 5 cents per share versus $7.6-million or 3 cents a year earlier. Funds flow from operations came in at $34.1-million or 12 cents up from $27.5-million or 10 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $299.2-million and net income of 5 cents per share.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) says it plans to make a ”strategic investment” in payments industry company The Kessler Group. Under the terms of the agreement, ECN Capital will invest US$221.2 million in KG, the company said.

“This investment represents a significant strategic opportunity for ECN to partner with Howard Kessler, his team and KG’s clients,” the company stated.

“With this partnership, ECN completes its strategic repositioning from an asset-based lender to a scalable business service company that provides lending and credit services to US financial institutions,” stated Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported revenue of $56.6-million in the first quarter, up $24.9 million or 78.7 per cent form $31.7-million in the same period year ago. Net earnings of $3.8 million or 9 cents per share compared to $3.3-million or 9 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 10 cents and revenue to come in at $58.7-million.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $271.4-million up 1 per cent from the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $281-million. Earnings from continuing operations of $3.6-million or 4 cents per share compared to $4.9-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) reported revenue of $88-million in the first quarter, up from $80.1-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $87.7-million. Net operating income was $47.5-million up from $42.3-million a year earlier.