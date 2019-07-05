 Skip to main content

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Katanga Mining Ltd (KAT-T) announced that the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) are in the area around the operations of its 75-per-cent-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company, or KCC. “This follows a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area, which led to the tragic incident at KCC on June 27, 2019,” the company stated.

It also stated that KCC "has communicated its expectations to the FARDC to exercise restraint and operate in accordance with Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (the Voluntary Principles) and international human rights standards. This includes the principles relating to the use of proportionate force and [the] provision of medical aid."

KCC also stated that it "will continue to engage with all the relevant stakeholders to collaborate on identifying and implementing a long-term, sustainable solution to illegal mining in the DRC."

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced that it has appointed Mike Borys as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 12. He joins AutoCanada from PTW Energy Services.

People Corp. (PEO-X) announced that it has amended and increased its bank credit facility to $125-million “in committed credit availability” from $93-million, with an option to increase it to a total of $175 million. “In addition, the facility’s term has been extended to June 1, 2022, the number of lenders in the syndicate has been increased, and improvements in other terms have been achieved, including lower borrowing costs and greater flexibility,” the company stated.

MORE TO COME

