Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) has fired chief executive officer Peter Aceto “with cause” and forced the resignation of chairman Eric Paul amid a deepening scandal over cannabis plants being grown in unlicensed rooms.
The special committee of the board investigating the breaches at the Canadian cannabis grower said the high-profile departures stem from new information, but did not give details.
“The investigation into the company’s non-compliance with Health Canada regulations and ancillary matters uncovered new information that has resulted in a determination by the board to terminate with cause CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The move to relieve the top executives of their duties followed a report by The Globe and Mail this week detailing internal e-mails that showed that the pair and other CannTrust officials were made aware of breaches of Health Canada regulations at a Southern Ontario growing facility in November, 2018, seven months before the regulator uncovered the illegal practice.
-Jeffrey Jones and Mark Rendell
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T) reported second-quarter of $1.3-million down from $1.5-million a year ago. Its net loss was $48.6-million or 39 cents per share versus net income of $169.8-million or $1.32 per share a year ago.
Its adjusted loss was $11.8-million or 10 cents per share versus a profit of $214.1-million or $1.66 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.4-million and a loss of 38 cents.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported second-quarter sales of $319.5-million versus $396.4-million a year ago. Net income was $10.6-million or 16 cents per share versus net income of $63-million or 97 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of 24 cents per share.
Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) beat expectations for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $867-million, a 15-per-cent increase from a year earlier. Profit was $20.4-million or 31 cents per share versus a profit of $8.4-million or 13 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a profit of 23 cents and revenue to come in at $770-million.
