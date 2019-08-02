Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
The Ontario Securities Commission and RCMP have opened a joint investigation into CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N), the company disclosed late Thursday.
OSC spokeswoman Kristen Rose confirmed that the OSC’s Joint Serious Offences Team, a partnership among the OSC, the RCMP’s Financial Crime program and the Ontario Provincial Police Anti-Rackets Branch, is conducting the investigation. She declined further comment.
The OSC contacted the legal counsel for the special committee of CannTrust’s board Thursday, and advised it “that an investigation has been opened into matters and parties related to CannTrust.” It offered no further comment on that matter.
CannTrust also announced that it will “likely miss” its Aug. 14 filing deadline for its second-quarter financial statements.
“Management is of the view that there is significant uncertainty with respect to the potential impact of pending Health Canada decisions on the valuation of the Company’s inventory and biological assets and revenue recognition.” That, CannTrust said, is because “Health Canada has broad discretion to exercise a wide range of regulatory powers.”
Kinaxis Inc (KXS-T) reported that its second-quarter revenue increased 9 per cent to US$42.4-million which was ahead of expectations of US$43.6-million. Adjusted EBITDA was up 5 per cent to US$11.6 million. Profit came in at US$4-million, which was better than expectations of US$3.3-million and compared to US$4.3-million a year earlier.
"Our second-quarter results further support our strong growth outlook for the year. We secured major new customer wins in every theatre this quarter, which are reflected in our record-breaking backlog. These contracts reinforce our confidence in 2019 guidance, drive increased revenue in [third quarter] and [fourth quarter], and support our accelerated investments in salesforce expansion," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO.
Aphria Inc. (APHA-T; APHA-N) reported fourth-quarter net revenue of $128.6-million, an increase or 969 per cent from $12-million a year earlier. Revenue for adult-use cannabis of $18.5-million in the fourth quarter was up 158 per cent from the prior quarter. Its net income came in at $15.8 million versus a loss of $5-million a year earlier.
Aphria said the average retail selling price of medical cannabis (exclusive of wholesale), before excise tax, decreased to $7.66 per gram in the quarter, compared to $8.03 in the prior quarter, "primarily related to a higher percentage of total medical sales coming from Aphria." It said the average selling price of adult-use cannabis, before excise tax, increased to $5.73 per gram in the quarter, compared to $5.14 per gram in the prior quarter.
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported adjusted EBITDA of $15.1-million in the second quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $50.2-million in the second quarter of 2018. Its net loss of $700,000 or nil per share compared to net income of $27.1-million or 7 cents per share for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue was $310.3-million down from $327.8-million a year earlier. “Results were impacted by challenging markets which led to production curtailments, and higher British Columbia coastal operating costs,” the company stated.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported revenue of $173.7-million in the second quarter, up from $153.2-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $162.6-million. Net earnings totaled $12.2-million or 8 cents per share versus a loss of $24.4-million or 15 cents a year earlier. Its adjusted net loss was $1.2-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $1.8-million or a penny per share a year earlier.
Rogers Sugar Inc.’s (RSI-T) reported revenue of $191.4-million for its third quarter ended June 29 versus $199-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $200.8-million in the latest quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7-million down from $20.3-million a year earlier, the company said.
