Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sleep Country Canada Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported second-quarter results that beat expectations. The company said its revenue increased by 15.9 per cent to $166.6-million from $143.7-million a year earlier. Same-store sales increased by 1.9 per cent, the company stated.
Net income was $12.2-million or 33 cents per share, which was consistent with the year-ago period. Analysts were expecting revenue of $161-million and earnings of 31 cents.
**
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $212.7-million, an increase of 24.2 per cent from the same period last year. The company said the increase was “primarily due to revenue increases from the LifeWorks acquisition and significant growth in our pension and benefits administrative solutions business.” Analysts were expecting revenue of $210.8-million.
Profit came in at $6.3-million or 10 cents per share, compared to a profit of $13.7-million or 25 cents per share a year ago. "The decline in profit for the period is directly attributable to LifeWorks integration costs and amortization charges," the company stated.
**
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T) announced after markets closed on Thursday a US$8-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp, as lead underwriter and sole book-runner on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters, to purchase 10.7 million common shares at 75 cents US each. The stock closed at 85.75 cents on Thursday.
The company said the financing will enable it to move forward with its Pebble Project in Alaska. Meanwhile, Northern Dynasty stated that it "remains in discussion with potential partners to secure long-term funding to finalize permitting and initiate project development."
**
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported second-quarter revenue of US$329.4-million, down from US$371.3-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$310.6-million. Its loss came in at US$54.1-million or 21 cents US per share versus a profit of US$24.7-million or 9 cents US a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of a penny per share.
**
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) recorded a net loss of $11.2-million or 17 cents per share in the second quarter compared to net earnings of $63.7-million or 91 cents per share a year earlier. Its adjusted net loss was $16.2-million or 24 cents per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $68.9-million or 98 cents per share a year ago.
Sales came in at $481.3-million down from $619.9-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $481.1-million and an adjusted loss of 29 cents per share.
**
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $312.8-million, which was in line with expectations and an increase of 17.2 per cent over the second quarter of 2018.
Net income was $2.1-million or 10 cents per share compared to net income of $3.4-million or 16 cents per share a year earlier. “Net income was negatively impacted by $1.9-million, net of tax, or $0.09 per share, by the remeasurement of cash-settled share-based compensation due to the increase of GDI’s stock price in the second quarter of 2019,” the company stated.