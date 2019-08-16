Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) issued a statement after markets closed on Thursday to “confirm that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information ... that would account for the recent decline in the market price of its common shares.” The stock fell 6 per cent on Thursday and is down 10 per cent so far this week.
The company noted that it released its second-quarter financial results on Aug. 7 and increased its dividend by 4 per cent on an annualized basis. "The corporation's outlook has not changed since the financial results were disseminated," it stated.
**
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) appointed Craig De Pratto as its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 9. He was the CFO att Freshii from 2014 to 2019.
**
The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-T) reported net revenue of $2.2-million in the second quarter versus nil the year before.
Net income totaled $11-million versus a loss of $3-million a year earlier. “The increase is mainly driven by [the] gain on [an] investment in Holigen Holding Limited and sales in the second quarter of 2019 partially offset by the ramp-up of the activities of the company in 2019,” it stated.