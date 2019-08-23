Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T, WPRT-Q) announced the appointment of Richard Orazietti as is chief financial officer, effective Sept. 3. Prior to joining Westport Fuel Systems, he served as senior vice president, treasurer of Goldcorp Inc.,
**
Holloway Lodging Corp. (HLC-T) announced that it has sold its Travelodge hotel and Airlane Hotel & Conference Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. for $15-million representing a cap rate of approximately 10.3 per cent and a price per room of approximately $60,500.
Prior to the revaluation of Holloway’s hotels in the first quarter of 2019, the value of these properties on Holloway’s balance sheet was approximately $11.6-million, the company stated.
**
MORE TO COME