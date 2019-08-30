 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

DHX Media (DHX-T; DHXM-Q) announced that Eric Ellenbogen has been appointed CEO and vice chair of the board, effective Aug. 29. Mr. Ellenbogen succeeds Michael Donovan, who has stepped down as CEO, the company said.

Mr. Donovan has also stepped down as executive chair and will continue to serve on the board as founding chair, the company stated. Donald Wright has been appointed non-executive chair.

**

Cansortium Inc. (TIUM-U-CN) said its second-quarter revenue increased 19 per cent to $6.1-million, compared to pro-forma revenues of $5.1-million for the second quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.6-million.

Its consolidated net loss totalled $5.3-million, or 3 cents per share, compared to pro-forma net income of $4.9-million, or 4 cents per share for the second quarter of 2018.

The company also revised its full-year revenue outlook to $40-million from its previous outlook of $80-million to $82-million, citing delayed cultivation and dispensary openings. It also expects a consolidated net loss of approximately $30-million for fiscal 2019.

The company also said it expects to be profitable in the first quarter of 2020, citing "anticipated incremental cultivation capacity, dispensary openings, and operating momentum resulting in increased revenues expected by year-end.

**

