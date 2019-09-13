 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) announced that Honda has selected the company to streamline its supply chain planning and response processes for its automobile business in Japan.

Kinaxis said it helps automotive companies like Honda "gain the agility to predict and respond to customer needs and global disruption like tariffs and outsourcing, and meet environmental obligations while staying profitable through end-to-end supply chain visibility."

Wall Financial Corp. (WFC-T) reported net income of $34-million or $1 per share in the second quarter ended July 31 versus net income of $9-million or 26 cents a year ago. Revenue of $142.3-million compared to $254.4-million a year ago.

MORE TO COME

