Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) announced it will acquire a new Equinox Class 650’ self-unloading dry-bulk carrier from 3Maj Brodogradiliste d.d. of Croatia.
"The vessel, the second of two such ships that were to be built by 3Maj for the company, is partially built and moored at the 3Maj shipyard in Rijeka," the company stated.
It said work on the vessel was halted in 2017 when the shipyard entered an extended period of financial difficulties.
Under this new contract, 3Maj will complete the vessel with financing provided by the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development and has committed to a delivery date of September 15, 2020. Algoma said it will pay the agreed price of the vessel at delivery, "subject to certain penalties for late delivery, including a cancellation right if delivery is delayed beyond an agreed date."
Wayland Group (WAYL-C) announced it has a commitment for further bridge loans from Cryptologic (CRY-C) with an overall cap of $25-million.
"Each additional loan is expected to be in an amount equal to $1-million, subject to an overall aggregate cap of $25-million for all loans, including loans already advanced," the company stated.
The agreement is in connection with the previously announced Aug. 2 letter regarding Wayland’s intent to sell its Canadian business to Cryptologic, the company stated.
MORE TO COME