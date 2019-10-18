Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) announced it plans to sell a 75-per-cent working interest in 11,280 gross acres (8,460 net acres) in the northeast B.C. Montney region for $45-million. The acreage outlined in the proposed transaction totals approximately 4 per cent of Painted Pony’s total Montney acreage, the company stated.
“We are very pleased with this sale as it will reduce our balance sheet leverage and improve our financial flexibility without any impact on current production volumes or proved developed producing reserves," stated CEO Patrick Ward.
**
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says its Savanna Drilling subsidiary has reached an agreement related to the early termination of contracts for three Savanna drilling rigs operating in the U.S. Savanna will be paid a total of US$13.5-million for the early terminations which occurred in October 2017.
**
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) says the company and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 are resuming talks with independent mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers this week. “The parties have agreed to a media blackout during this mediation process,” the company said in a release.
Western said the strike, which started on July 1, affects all the company’s USW certified manufacturing and timberlands operations in B.C., impacting approximately 1,500 of the company’s hourly employees and approximately 1,500 employees working for the company’s timberland operations and contractors.
**
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $377.5-million which was below expectations of $379.2-million and compared to $379.1-million last year.
Net income was $22.9-million or 11 cents per share down from $33.7-million or 16 cents per share last year. Adjusted net income came in at $27.9-million or 13 cents per share versus adjusted net income of $39.5-million or 19 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expected adjusted EPS of 12 cents in the latest quarter.
**
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (IAN-C) announced plans to update its corporate governance and oversight toward a majority independent board and said it will nominated five new independent directors. They include Joy Chen, Mark Dowley, Diane Ellis, Michael Muldowney and Robert Whelan. The company’s next annual meeting is Dec. 5.
"These future changes to the board will coincide with several changes to the company's corporate charters, designed to align with Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services' standards for corporate governance," the company stated.
**
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) announced it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the conversion price under its 6% unsecured convertible debentures valued at $100-million maturing on Jan. 16, 2020 from $1.55 per share to $0.74 per share.
The company said it will provide written notice to the debenture holders advising them of the proposed reduction in the conversion price.