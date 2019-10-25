Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T; CTST-N) said it will “temporarily streamline its workforce by as many as 140 people, or approximately one quarter, through a series of phased layoffs.” The layoffs will take place before the end of the year.
"This action is prudent because of the company's significantly reduced operations following Health Canada's partial suspension of its licenses," the company stated in a release after markets closed Thursday.
It said the headcount reductions are expected to result in monthly cash savings of approximately $400,000 and that it will incur severance of up to $800,000 "in the event that employees are not recalled within 35 weeks."
"This was a difficult decision, but it is imperative that our workforce reflects the current requirements of our business," said interim CEO Robert Marcovitch. "Reducing the company's current operating expenses supports our financial sustainability, and places us in the best position to fully resume production upon the reinstatement of our licenses."
The company also said its special committee's independent investigation into the company's regulatory non-compliance is now complete and "found no evidence that any of the remaining members of the board were aware of or engaged in any non-compliance issues."
CannTrust also said it "has taken swift action to begin addressing the factors that led to its non-compliance, including several involuntary departures from the company's leadership team." Mr. Marcovitch said the "focus is now firmly on the future, strengthening our executive leadership through the addition of operational and regulatory expertise."
Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) announced it bought about 2 per cent of the units of The Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN-T) in two trades this week at a price of $15.99 per unit. The total price of the 250,000 units was just under $4-million.
"Recipe has acquired the units for investment purposes and may acquire further units, or dispose of its holdings, both as investment conditions warrant," the company said.
It said the units acquired represent approximately 2.2 per cent of the issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis and 1.6 per cent on a fully diluted basis.
Recipe said it didn’t directly own any units previously.
MORE TO COME