Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.03-billion, which the company said was $6-million, or 1 per cent, higher compared to the same period in 2018. Profit was $42.1-million or 60 cents per share versus a profit of $42-million or 60 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 58 cents and revenue of $1.02-billion.
Adjusted EBITDA $91.1-million (margin of 8.9 per cent) improved by $1.6-million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $89.5-million (margin of 8.8 per cent) for the third quarter of 2018, the company stated. Reported backlog as at Sept. 30 of $6.6-billion compares to backlog of $7-million a year earlier.
**
Sleep Country Canada Inc. (ZZZ-T) said its third-quarter revenue increased by 14.2 per cent to $210-million from $183.9-million a year ago. Same-store sales increased by 0.5 per cent. Net Income decreased to $21.5-million or 58 cents per share compared to $23.7-million or 64 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted net income decreased to $22.4-million or 60 cents per share from $24.7-million or 66 cents in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $214.6-million and adjusted earnings of 68 cents.
**
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) said its third-quarter revenue increased 29 per cent to US$47.1-million versus US$36.6-million a year earlier. Profit came in at US$4.5-million or 17 cents US per share versus a profit of US$9.4-million or 10 cents US a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$44.8-million and earnings of 11 cents.
**
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) said its third-quarter revenues increased to US$172.3-million from US$81.1-million in the third quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at US$173.4-million. The increase was a result of higher sales volumes and a higher average realized gold price of US$1,513 per ounce in the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$1,177 per ounce in the third quarter of 2018, the company said.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of US$4.2 million or 3 cents US per share improved from a net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2018 of US$128-million or 81 cents US per share.
"The improvement was primarily a result of higher sales volumes in the third quarter and an impairment charge in the third quarter of 2018 of US$117.6-million... relating to the Kisladag heap leach pad," the company stated.
Adjusted net earnings came in at 5 cents US per share compared to a loss of 14 cents US per share a year ago and below expectations of 9 cents US.
**
Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. claims to have gathered enough votes to block the planned $1.1-billion buyout of Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) and is pushing HBC’s board of directors to put the retailer up for sale.
Toronto-based Catalyst announced late Thursday that investors holding a 28.2-per-cent stake in HBC plan to oppose a bid to take the company private from a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker. HBC owns real estate and more than 300 department stores under the Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay banners.
Mr. Baker’s buyout offer was approved last week by the HBC board after it was sweetened to $10.30 a share, and needs the support of the majority of minority investors. Mr. Baker’s group, which includes several private equity funds, controls 57 per cent of HBC’s shares, so a majority of the remaining 43 per cent is any shareholder group voting more than 21.5 per cent of the shares. Mr. Baker’s group and HBC could not be reached for comment late Thursday.
**
More to come