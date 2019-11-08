Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported third-quarter revenues of $981.9-million, an increase of 13.3 per cent from $866.9-million the prior year and ahead of expectations of $921.2-million.
The company reported a net loss of $4.1-million or 15 cents per share versus a loss of $15-million or 56 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA doubled to $32.5-million from $16.2-million, the company said.
**
K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $67.8-million, compared to $64-million in the same period of 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue of $64.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ estimates.
Net earnings increased to $4.7-million or 44 cents per share compared to $1.9-million or 17.9 cents in the same comparative period of 2018.
**
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) reported revenue of $65.4-million in the third quarter, down from $73.9-million a year ago.
Net income of $5.8-million or 7 cents per share compared to a net loss of $1.4-million or 2 cents last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1-million compared to $13.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 5 cents and revenue of $91.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.
**
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) recorded a net loss of $35.6-million or 53 cents per share in the third quarter, compared to net earnings of $28.2-million or 40 cents per share for the same period a year ago.
Its adjusted net loss was $11.8-million or 17 cents per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $28.3-million or 40 cents for the same period last year.
Sales of $486.5-million were down from $570.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting sales of $493-million and an adjusted loss of 18 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.
**
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) announced that “due to the impact of recent severe adverse weather in Alberta on the 2019 sugar beet crop, a decision has been made to terminate the beet harvest.”
The company said the decision was made following "an exhaustive analysis by the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers and the corporation, which jointly determined that severe snow and frost damage has resulted in an inability to store or process the unharvested damaged sugar beet crop."
As a result, the company now estimates that the current crop should derive a quantity of refined sugar ranging between 60,000 metric tonnes to 70,000 metric tonnes. The company said it's "reviewing all available options to service its customers, one of which will include the supply of cane sugar from the Vancouver and Montréal refineries, which both have excess capacity."
**
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported revenue of $282.7-million, up from $280.3-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $281.8-million.
Earnings from continuing operations of $5.2-million or 6 cents per share was down from $7.6-million or 8 cents a year earlier.
Adjusted funds from operations of $13.7-million or 15 cents per share compared to $13.4-million or 15 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted FFO per share to come in at 17 cents.
**
Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) reported revenues of $160-million, up 17 per cent from last year. Its net loss was $4.6-million or 5 cents per share compared to net earnings of $1.1-million or a penny per share a year ago. Adjusted net earnings per share of 32 cents compares to 29 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 30 cents and revenue of $155.7-million.
Assets under management of $164.7-billion as of Sept. 30 was up 15 per cent compared to Sept. 30, 2018.
**
GMP Capital Inc. (GMP-T) reported a net loss of $25.4-million in the third quarter compared with net income of $2.9-million a year ago. The company said the decline of $28.3-million was primarily due to an $18-million net loss from discontinued operations, “which comprise substantially all of GMP’s capital markets business” which was sold to Stifel Financial Corp.
Its net loss from continuing operations was $7.4-million down $900,000 compared with the same period a year ago. Revenue of $66.9-million was down from $70.9-million a year ago.
**
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T; ERF-N) reported third-quarter net income was $65.2-million or 28 cents per share down from net income of $86.9-million or 35 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 24 cents. Adjusted funds flow was $175.3-million down from $210.4-million a year ago.
**
The Second Cup Ltd. (SCU-T) announced plans to implement a new operating structure, including change its name to Aegis Brands Inc., a company that will own and operate the existing Second Cup Coffee Co. specialty coffee business as part of a portfolio of brands. Steven Pelton, president and CEO of Second Cup, will assume the role of CEO of Aegis Brands, the company stated.
The company said it intends to contribute the existing Second Cup Coffee Co. business to a wholly-owned subsidiary in the new year. Although Second Cup is the only brand under the Aegis umbrella as of today, the company said it's "actively seeking acquisitions with a focus on the sectors the company knows best: foodservice, coffee and cannabis."
The company also said same-store sales fell 2.9 per cent in the third quarter. Total revenue was $6.7-million up from $5.9-million a year ago. Its net loss was $762,000 or 4 cents per share versus net income of $766,000 or 4 cents a year earlier.
**
Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T, DII.A-T) reported third-quarter revenue of US$685.7-million, up from US$670.4-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$658.9-million.
Its net loss was US$4.3-million or 13 cents US per share, compared to net income of US$9.6-million 29 cents US per share last year. Adjusted net income was US$2.4-million or 7 cents US per share, compared to US$11-million or 34 cents US per share a year ago.
**
Sprott Inc. (SII-T) reported net revenues (net of commission expenses, trailer fees and sub-advisor fees, carried interest and performance fee payouts) were $23.2-million in the third quarter, an increase of $7.7-million (50 per cent) from the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018.
Net income was $5.7-million or 2 cents per share, an increase of $3.7-million from the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23-million and earnings of 3 cents per share.
**
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) reported sales of $145.5-million for its second quarter ended Sept. 30, up 52 per cent from $ 95.7-million last year and ahead of expectations of $131.7-million. Net income of $6.3-million or 18 cents per share versus net income of $3.3-million or 12 cents a year ago.