Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T; SVM-N) reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of US$47-million or 28 cents per share in 2018, up from net income attributable to equity shareholders of US$43.7-million or 26 cents per share in the prior-year. Sales increased 4 per cent to US$170-million, the company said.

Fourth-quarter net income was US$12.2-million or 7 cents per share compared to $13.5-million or 8 cents per share a year earlier. Sales of US$38.4-million compared to US$34.1-million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting sales of US$35-million in the latest quarter.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) says its subsidiary Custom Fleet has closed a $1-billion (Australian, about $976-million Canadian) asset-backed funding facility secured by commercial fleet leases and their underlying vehicles.

“The facility will enhance Custom Fleet’s ability to further support its fleet customers and continue to expand its market share in the Australian market,” the company said.

Velan Inc. (VLN-T) reported sales of US$102.6-million for its fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, similar to US$102.8-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss was US$8.2 million for the quarter, “including a one-time tax expense of US$4.3-million resulting from passage of U.S. tax reform legislation.” That compared to earnings of US$3.7-million or 17 cents a year ago

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T) says it’s raising $20-million in a convertible debenture bought deal. The offering is for $1,000 per debenture, with an interest rate of 6 per cent per year. The net proceeds will be used to pay down its credit facility and then draw from it to fund new financing transactions and for general corporate purposes.

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE-T) says its subsidiaries plan to sell $50-million in senior secured notes through a private placement. That’s up from $40-million previously announced. The net proceeds will be used to initially pay down its existing credit facilities, “which in turn may be redrawn for general corporate purposes and to fund working capital and capital expenditures.”