Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) announced it's buying Mississauga, Ont.-based Oscarservice Inc., doing business as Trinity Healthcare Technologies, for about $7.2-million in cash and shares.
"As Canada's second-largest OSCAR service provider, THT will be a key asset in our consolidation of the OSCAR EMR marketplace and substantially increases our footprint in Ontario with over 500 clinics in its service portfolio," said Hamed Shahbazi, Well's chairman and CEO.
**
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) announced that it and Israel-based Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd. have agreed to separate their businesses "and allow each of the companies to focus on growing their respective businesses independently."
Knight said it will sell its 28.3-per-cent stake in Medison to the company for $77-million in cash. "In addition, the parties agreed to release each other from all claims and withdraw all legal proceedings initiated by both parties," Knight stated.
Medison, which together with its affiliates own approximately 10.4 million shares or 7.5 per cent of Knight, also agreed to a four-year standstill commitment and will divest its position in Knight during this period, the company said.
**
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-X) announced it has received approval to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange on Nov. 25.
"Graduating to the Toronto Stock Exchange is another important milestone for Equinox Gold, reflecting the company's growth over the last two years from a single-asset developer to a multi-mine producer," stated CEO Christian Milau. "Completing both TSX and NYSE American stock exchange listings achieves the company's objective of increasing market visibility and enhancing trading flexibility for investors."
**
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.6-million up from $818,000 a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $1.7-million. The company reported a net loss was $17.3-million or 3 cents per share compared with a loss of $9.6-million or 2 cents a year earlier.