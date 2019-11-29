Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
DynaCERT Inc. (DYA-X), which manufactures and distributes carbon-emission-reduction technology for use with internal combustion engines, announced that well-known mining investor Eric Sprott has become a “significant new shareholder” of the company.
The company said it completed an arm's length equity offering for $14-million, fully subscribed by a company controlled by Mr. Sprott. The company issued 28 million units at a price of 50 cents each. The stock closed at 47.5 cents on Thursday, before the announcement. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant allows the holder to purchase one share at a price of 65 cents each on or before Nov. 26, 2021, the company said.
Prior to the offering, Mr. Sprott owned or controlled about 0.63 per cent of the company. After the offering he has 29.9 million shares and 14 million warrants, representing approximately 9.12 per cent of the company on a non-diluted basis and about 12.85 per cent assuming the exercise of the warrants.
In a release, Mr. Sprott said dynaCERT, "presents an unusual once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate at the commercial stage of what is a proven and compelling transformative technology to reduce carbon emissions in diesel engines, globally." Mr. Sprott also said he sees the investment "as a means to participate in the important world-wide demand for carbon credits resulting from socially-conscious users of mining equipment, trucking, transportation and power generation.”
Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, called Mr. Sprott’s endorsement of the company "yet another one of the most significant turning points of our company’s history."
The company said the net proceeds will be used in part for capital expenditures to "modernize and extend" the assembly line its "HydraGENä Technology" in Toronto, as well as for sales and marketing, including in the global mining industry.
Great Panther Mining Ltd. (GPR-T) announced that it is revising its fourth-quarter production guidance for its Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil to between 31,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold, down from 39,000 to 44,000 ounces. The company also reduced its overall annual consolidated guidance, which includes its Mexican operations, to 142,000 to 149,000 gold equivalent ounces, an approximate 6 per cent decrease from the midpoint of the prior production guidance range of 150,000 to 160,000 gold equivalent ounces.
After a geotechnical incident suspended mining at central south pit, production was accelerated from the north and south pits, the company said. "Mining from these two pits has since encountered lower than expected productivities due to higher than normal rainfall, increased pit congestion due to more constrained mining geometries, and smaller blasts needed to separate ore and waste to reduce dilution," it stated."These collective factors paired with ore variability resulted in lower than expected production."
Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL-Q; LMNL-T) issued a statement saying it’s “pleased” the Autorité des Marchés Financiers investigation found “no violation or breach of securities regulation occurred in connection with the refinancing transactions completed by the company in April 2019.” The AMF is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec’s financial sector.
