Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T) announced its fourth-quarter revenue was $109.3-million, a 27.4-per-cent increase compared to revenue of $85.8-million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. “The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions,” the company stated.
Net income for the quarter was $24.7-million or 45 cents per share, an increase from $19.6-million or 36 cents per diluted share last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents on revenue of $109.6-million.
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that independent mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers informed the company and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 that due to personal circumstances, meetings between the parties will resume next week. The parties have agreed to a media blackout during this mediation process.
MORE TO COME