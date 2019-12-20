 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Note: Small caps will be taking a holiday break after today and will return on Monday, January 6.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-X) announced that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to list its common shares on the TSX and delist from the TSX Venture Exchange. The move is expected early in the New Year

"We are delighted to be graduating from the TSX-V and onto the TSX," CEO Hamed Shahbazi said in a release. "The TSX is one of the world's premier stock exchanges and allows us to significantly expand our shareholder base and trading liquidity."

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX-Q; EPI-X) reported a loss of US$1-million or 7 cents US per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of US$2.3-million or 29 cents US a year ago.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) announced that its chief financial officer Ed Record will return from medical leave and resume his duties, effective today. With his return, Becky Roof, a managing director with AlixPartners LLC, will step down as interim CFO.

