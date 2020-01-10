Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cott Corp. (COT-N; BCB-T) announced after markets closed on Thursday that it has acquired Hungarian company Clearwater Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság, through its Eden Springs subsidiary. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.
"Through the acquisition of ClearWater, Eden Springs will enter the Hungarian market and add approximately 14,000 machines on location," the company stated. "The transaction also includes intellectual property for a carbonation technology patent that will provide customers with carbonated water through water filtration dispensers and bottled water coolers. Eden Springs plans to introduce ClearWater's carbonation technology to other markets."
The announcement comes a day after Cott announced that it’s evaluating strategic alternatives for its coffee, tea and extract solutions segment “to enhance shareholder value.”
**
Velan Inc. (VLN-T) reported sales of US$88.7-million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, down from US$92.3-million a year ago.
"The decrease for the quarter was primarily attributable to the shipment by the North American operations of a large complex Chinese order in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, partially offset by an increase in shipments of large project orders in the company’s Italian operations due to a record backlog at the beginning of the year," the company stated.
Its net loss of US$800,000 or 4 cents US per share compared to a loss of US$200,000 or a penny US per share for the same time last year.
Velan said its net loss for the latest quarter was “significantly impacted” by the $1.4 million spent on its “restructuring and transformative initiative” to improve its operational efficiency and “optimize its manufacturing footprint in North America.”
**
MORE TO COME