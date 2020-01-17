 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T; TAC-N) announced a 6.25-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend to 4.25 cents per share quarter, payable on April 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2.

The company also announced that, following the retirement of board chair Gordon Giffin at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, John Dielwart will be appointed board chair pending his re-election to the board.

TransAlta also announced its financial outlook and environmental, social and governance targets for 2020, which it stated are "highlighted by the addition of recently commissioned projects and productivity improvements, which are expected to drive strong comparable EBITDA and free cash flow performance in 2020."

Valens GroWorks Corp. (VLNS-X) announced that it has obtained eligibility from the Depositary Trust Company for its shares traded on the OTCQX, under the symbol “VLNCF.”

“Executing on our milestone of obtaining DTC eligibility demonstrates Valens’ commitment to increased visibility and accessibility for shareholders moving into fiscal 2020,” stated Valens CEO Tyler Robson. “Access to DTC’s platform not only brings us closer to increasing trading volume and liquidity in the United States, but also allows us to reach new investors in larger markets who now can invest in our evolving business.”

MORE TO COME

