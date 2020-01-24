Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Domtar Corp. (UFS-N; UFS-T) said it expects to report fourth-quarter sales of US$1.2-billion, in line with expectations of US$1.27-billion and below sales of US$1.39-billion for the same quarter a year earlier.
The company also expects to report an operating loss of between US$15-million and US$19-million. EBITDA is expected to be between US$74-million and US$78-million. The company said the expected operating loss in the fourth quarter includes closure and restructuring costs of approximately US$19-million and depreciation and amortization of US$74-million.
“Our fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations. We increased market-related downtime to better balance our supply with our customer demand and to accelerate our inventory reduction plan,” said CEO John Williams. “Our inventories are now at optimal levels and our expectation is that our business will return to a balanced level in early 2020 given recent capacity closures.”
The company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results before markets open on Feb. 7.
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (IAN-C) announced it has been approved to start adult-use cultivation and processing at its Holliston, Mass. facility. “Demand for adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts has continued to exceed supply and stock-outs are endemic across the market. We look forward to the opportunity to bring safe, high quality, well-curated products to the adult-use market just as we have to the medical market to help address this problem,” said CEO Hadley Ford.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T; MPVD-Q) announced it sold 771,799 carats at an average value of US$64 per carat for total proceeds of US$49.2-million in the fourth quarter. That compares to 822,548 carats sold at an average value of US$65 per carat for total proceeds of US$53.6 million a year ago.
