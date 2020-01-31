Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-CN) reported sales of $16.1-million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with $3.2-million for the third quarter a year ago. The company recorded net income for the quarter of $6.9-million compared with a net loss of $9.7-million for the same quarter a year earlier.
"The significant year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by the company's opening of new dispensaries and delivery locations, as well as experiencing an increase in same-store sales volume, and an uptick in the registered patient base for medical marijuana use in Florida," it stated in a release.
The board also officially appointed Victor Mancebo as CEO. Mr. Mancebo had been serving as interim CEO since Feb 12.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-N; MPVD-T) announced that it has notified Nasdaq Stock Market LLC of its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
The company noted that it's currently out of compliance with Nasdaq rules, but chose not to apply for an extension to regain compliance. "Given that trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange accounts for a vast majority of the company's current daily trading volume, the costs associated with maintaining this listing are no longer justified," it stated.
The company also said it’s evaluating alternative platforms for future listings in order to increase liquidity.
