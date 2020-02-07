Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) recorded a net loss of $41.7-million, or 62 cents per share in its fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $13.5-million, or 20 cents per share for the same period a year earlier. Its adjusted net loss was $17.4-million or 26 cents per share compared to $20.2-million or 29 cents a year earlier.
Sales were $456.9-million versus $468.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting sales of $469.1-million and an adjusted loss of 17 cents per share
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 28 of $383.7-million compared with revenue of $426-million for the same period last year. “The sales decline was the result of a deliberate strategy to pull back on non-margin accretive promotional activities,” the company stated.
Net earnings of $25.8-million or 94 cents per share compared to net earnings of $21.5-million or 80 cents in the year-earlier period.
The company noted in the release that it launched a cost-cutting initiative at the beginning of the year targeting $20-million to $25-million in savings. Year-to-date, Indigo said it has been able to reduce operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, and has met the target of $20-million.
"While this reduction has been partly offset by costs associated with non-recurring expenses associated with the move of the company's proprietary New York design studio to Toronto, it is reflective of the company's commitment to future profitability," it stated. "Additionally, the company will underspend against its capital expenditure target of $20-million for this year, a significant reduction from prior years."
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced the company has been selected by the Florida State Government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty transit buses to the State of Florida Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Consortium. The contract was procured through the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and "simplifies the procurement of heavy-duty transit buses for a base term of two years with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.
Under the contract, New Flyer says it can provide a wide range of products on its proven Xcelsior platform. "We are excited to continue supporting Florida's leading transit agencies, in pursuit of reliable mobility solutions," said Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PL-T) announced his intention to retire as CEO of the company. Mr. McCurdy has served as CEO and as a member of Pinnacle’s board since 2012. He will remain in his current role until his successor is appointed and will retire from Pinnacle on May 5, 2020, the company said. The board has started a formal search process to find a replacement.
