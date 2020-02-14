 Skip to main content

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE-T) said its revenue increased 17 per cent to $9.1-million for the second quarter ended Dec. 31 versus a year earlier. Its net loss was $17.3-million or 5 cents per share versus a loss of $16.5-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 2 cents and revenue of $10.1-million.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $69.2-million down from $71.9-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $3.6-million or 6 cents per unit versus a profit of $7-million or13 cents per share.

Funds from operations were 38 cents per diluted share, which was in line with expectations and compared to 40 cents a year earlier.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced it has selected by the Oregon State Government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty low-floor transit buses to the State of Oregon Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Price Agreement. The agreement is for up to five years, including a base term of two years with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q; SW-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$174.3-million, which it said was 13.5-per-cent compared to the year-ago period. Its net loss was US$10.9-million, or 30 US cents per share in the fourth quarter compared US$3.8 million, or 11 US cents in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$170.9-million and a loss of 38 US cents.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) announced that David Dunn, the REIT’s current chief operating officer, has been named as CEO, effective March 12. CEO Greg Stevenson will retire from the company and remain available to the Slate Asset Management team “throughout the adjustment period to ensure a smooth transition,” the REIT stated.

"David is absolutely the right person to lead the REIT today as we continue to grow the portfolio and focus on delivering long-term unitholder value,” stated Mr. Stevenson.

